KNAU and Arizona News

Oatman Highway expected to get funding for safety improvements

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 19, 2022 at 5:53 AM MST
A 48-mile stretch of Historic Route 66 Highway is expected to get some safety improvements.

The Kingman Daily Miner reports that Oatman Highway, which runs 48 miles between the towns of McConnico and Catfish Paradise, could soon see almost $2 million in safety improvements.

Two project proposals were submitted earlier this month by the Public Works Department in Mohave County with about $1.3 million going towards construction of safety measures like rumble strips and edge lines.

The other project would provide half-a-million dollars towards guardrail improvements.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors was scheduled to vote on the projects during their meeting Monday.

