KNAU and Arizona News

Sky Harbor International Airport lifts mask requirement for employees and customers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 19, 2022 at 3:10 PM MST
An airplane takes off.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will no longer require face masks for employees and customers.

In a Tweet Monday, Sky Harbor officials said the move was in accordance with Transportation Security Administration’s decision to no longer enforce the Federal mask mandate.

This marks the first time in two years the general public will be allowed in airports and on some airlines without masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, continue to recommend masks be worn in indoor public transportation settings.

