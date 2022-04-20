Crooks Fire update, Wednesday, April 20, 2022: community meeting planned in Prescott

The Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott has charred more than 1,600 acres so far. Evacuations remain in place for areas previously evacuated because of the wind-driven fire near Senator Highway.

A current list of neighborhoods and evacuation status can be found on the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/yavapaicountysheriff.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire last night. Night crews worked on structure protection and burning fuel along area roads.

Today, firefighters will focus on keeping the fire south of Forest Service Road 261 and east of Senator Highway.

Road closures include Goodwin Road from Crown King to Senator Highway; Walker Road, Lower Wolf Creek Road and Big Bug Mesa Road at Goodwin.

Officials say to be aware of fire vehicles in the area, for public and firefighter safety. People should not travel into any of the fire area.

Officials with the Prescott National Forest will host a community meeting Wednesday night for residents impacted by the Crooks Fire. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University on Willow Creek Drive in Prescott.

The meeting will also stream live on Facebook. You don’t need a Facebook account to view the video. www.facebook.com/PrescottNF.