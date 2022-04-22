© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona House Speaker gets Profile in Courage award

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 22, 2022 at 7:47 AM MST
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers
AP Photo/Bob Christie, File
/

Arizona’s Republican House speaker has been awarded the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage award for his refusal to consider overturning the 2020 election results.

Speaker Rusty Bowers rebuffed repeated direct efforts by former President Donald Trump, his attorney Rudy Giuliani and others to overturn President Joe Biden's narrow victory over Trump in Arizona.

Trump and Giuliani urged Bowers in a phone call to retroactively change Arizona law to allow the Legislature to choose a different slate of presidential electors than picked by voters.

Bowers said in a Thursday statement that standing up for the people’s choices at the ballot box is not heroic and is "the least that Arizonans should expect from the people elected to serve them.”

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona HouseArizona House Speaker Rusty BowerSTATE OF ARIZONA2020 presidential election
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press