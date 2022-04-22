Man dies while in custody at Coconino County jail

Officials at the Coconino County jail say an inmate died Monday while in a medical detention unit.

Authorities say 53-year-old Gibson Bennally was reportedly experiencing shortness of breath and dizziness before fellow inmates alerted staff.

He was placed in the medical unit around 5:30 p.m. and was found unresponsive about half an hour later.

Authorities say they do not suspect foul play. The incident is under investigation.

This is the second inmate death at the Coconino County facility this year.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, more than 150 inmates died while in state custody in 2021.