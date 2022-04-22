© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Two Arizona rivers make top ten list of most endangered in U.S., Colorado River ranks #1

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 22, 2022 at 2:53 PM MST
Colorado-River.jpg

Two Arizona rivers landed on the list of the top 10 "most endangered" rivers in the U.S. this week.

The Colorado River is in the No. 1 spot on the annual report from American Rivers.

The group said the Colorado was already "over-tapped" by demands from farms, businesses and homes before the current megadrought that is “impacting the environment and the economy from the headwaters to the sea."

The San Pedro River in southern Arizona made eighth place on the list because of groundwater pumping that has led once-free-flowing sections of the river to dry up, according to the report.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newscolorado riverSan Pedro Riverclimate changedroughtarizona drought
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF