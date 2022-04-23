'Free Yard Sale' event Saturday, April 23, for those affected by Tunnel Fire: donations, volunteers needed

A 'Free Yard Sale' event for those affected by the Tunnel Fire is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, 2022, 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., at the Calvary Bible Church, 6555 Townsend-Winona #1421, Flagstaff, AZ.

Many evacuees had to leave without their belongings due to the extreme danger of the fire.

Donations of all kinds are welcome, including adult and children's clothing and shoes, jackets, bedding, new toiletries, pet supplies, tampons and pads, household items, non-perishable foods, underwear, socks, towels, kitchen items, books and toys, among other things.

Volunteers are needed the day of the event.

For information about donations and volunteering, call 928-814-2206 or 928-600-5098.

A Tunnel Fire Community Meeting will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E. Butler Avenue, Flagstaff.

County officials say they’ll provide updates regarding fire conditions, potential flood risk, and evacuation status.

Representatives from the County, Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Weather Service, and Tunnel Fire Type 1 Incident Management Team will be available to answer questions.

American Sign Language interpretation will be available.

The meeting will also be broadcast live on the Coconino County Facebook page. www.facebook.com/coconinocounty.

