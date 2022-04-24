© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Crooks Fire update, Sunday, April 24, 2022: containment at 15%, 3,100 acres, community meeting Sunday night 6 p.m.

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 24, 2022 at 8:28 AM MST
Crooks Fire
Ansgar Mitchell/Inciweb
/
A helicopter flies over the Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott near Mt. Union on Mon, April 18, 2022.

Officials with the Prescott National Forest say the Crooks Fire is now 15% contained and has so far burned nearly 3,100 acres.

Fire crews on Saturday used heavy equipment work to protect homes and structures in the Potato Patch community.

Fire managers say the blaze is most active in the Ash Creek drainage; with a slight north wind influencing movement to the south and occasional slope runs up the east and west sides of the drainage. Fire is also moderately active in the vicinity of Yankee Doodle Peak, with short slope runs and short-range spotting.

Evacuation orders remain in place. Information about current evacuation status can be found on the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/

A Crooks Fire community meeting will be held Sunday, April 24th, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., at Embry Riddle University in the Hanger. The meeting will be live-streamed & the recording will be available afterward. https://youtube.com/channel/UCzbIoBB-yAclQO_Hz0hBMQQ. https://facebook.com/PrescottNF.

KNAU and Arizona News evacuationscrooks firePrescott National Forestarizona newsPublic Safety
KNAU STAFF
