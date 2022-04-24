Crooks Fire update, Sunday, April 24, 2022: containment at 15%, 3,100 acres, community meeting Sunday night 6 p.m.

Officials with the Prescott National Forest say the Crooks Fire is now 15% contained and has so far burned nearly 3,100 acres.

Fire crews on Saturday used heavy equipment work to protect homes and structures in the Potato Patch community.

Fire managers say the blaze is most active in the Ash Creek drainage; with a slight north wind influencing movement to the south and occasional slope runs up the east and west sides of the drainage. Fire is also moderately active in the vicinity of Yankee Doodle Peak, with short slope runs and short-range spotting.

Evacuation orders remain in place. Information about current evacuation status can be found on the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/YavapaiCountySheriff/

A Crooks Fire community meeting will be held Sunday, April 24th, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., at Embry Riddle University in the Hanger. The meeting will be live-streamed & the recording will be available afterward. https://youtube.com/channel/UCzbIoBB-yAclQO_Hz0hBMQQ. https://facebook.com/PrescottNF.