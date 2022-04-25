© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump in New Mexico

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 25, 2022 at 7:11 AM MST
Nuclear Waste isolation in New Mexico
AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File
Independent federal investigators say there are significant issues related to fire training at the U.S. government’s nuclear waste repository in New Mexico.

The U.S. Energy Department’s Office of Inspector General also found that firefighting vehicles at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant were in disrepair from years of neglected maintenance.

Federal officials say they're making changes to address the issues.

The repository is the backbone of a multibillion-dollar program for cleaning up tons of Cold War-era waste from past nuclear research and bomb making.

The safety concerns come as New Mexico's governor and others voice opposition to expanding the types of radioactive waste that can be shipped to the repository.

KNAU and Arizona News New MexicoU.S. Department of Energynuclear waste storage
Associated Press
