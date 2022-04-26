© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Protections sought for pinyon jays as a way to protect climate-stressed trees

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published April 26, 2022 at 3:31 PM MST
pinyon jays in piñon trees
fs.usda.gov
/

Environmentalists announced Tuesday that they're petitioning the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect the pinyon jay under the Endangered Species Act as a way to save the species and the trees.

The birds are inextricably linked to the piñon and juniper forests that span the Western United States. Their numbers have been declining for the last half century, according to wildlife officials.

Jays are very social birds and are known for stashing away piñon seeds, a habit that helps propagate the next generation of trees.

Piñon and juniper forests across the West are showing the stress of climate change, hotter and drier conditions and more severe wildfires. Across the Colorado Plateau, there are mass die-off sites of juniper trees.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsclimate changeEndangered SpeciesJUNIPER DIE-OFF
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF