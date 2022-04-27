Lowell Observatory announces inaugural Percival Lowell Postdoctoral Fellowship for early-career scientists

Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory has announced the inaugural Percival Lowell Postdoctoral Fellowship for early-career scientists. It’s a four-year appointment for those pursuing independent research in astronomy, planetary sciences, instrumentation, and related fields.

Percival Lowell was a mathematician and astronomer who founded the observatory in 1894. He lay the groundwork for the discovery of Pluto.

Postdoctoral fellows will have access to resources at Lowell, including the Discovery Telescope, the Navy Precision Optical Interferometer, and the Astrophysical Materials Lab at Northern Arizona University.

They’ll also have research opportunities through the observatory’s Native American Astronomy Outreach Program, as well as the new Astronomy Discovery Center set to open in 2024.

The first recipient of the fellowship is Tyler Richey, a student at Arizona State University. He’ll begin his tenure at Lowell Observatory this fall.