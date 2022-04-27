Mexican government declares coronavirus now endemic, not pandemic in that country

Government officials in Mexico says COVID-19 has passed from a pandemic to an endemic stage in that country. Authorities will now treat the coronavirus as a seasonally recurring disease.

Mexico never mandated face mask requirements, and only enforced a few partial shutdowns of businesses and activities that have long since expired.

Mexican officials say the number of new COVID-19 cases has declined. However, that may be due in part to Mexico’s limited testing during the height of the pandemic.

The country is currently offering very little testing.

Mexico has recorded almost 325,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, but government reviews of death certificates suggest the real toll is almost 490,000.

About 90% of adults in Mexico have recieved at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

