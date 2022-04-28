Challenge to Democratic Arizona governor candidate withdrawn

A legal challenge to one of three Democrats running for Arizona governor has been withdrawn after reports from county recorders showed Aaron Lieberman turned in enough signatures to make the ballot.

That means Lieberman will appear on the August primary ballot alongside Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and former Nogales mayor and Obama Administration border official Marco Lopez.

Attorneys for the voter who challenged Lieberman’s signatures asked a judge in Phoenix to dismiss the case Tuesday afternoon.

Arizona candidates must turn in a minimum number of signatures from qualified voters to appear on the ballot.

Many collect far more than needed so they have a comfortable margin.