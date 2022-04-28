Single lottery ticket wins $473M, largest Powerball jackpot in Arizona history

One ticket hit the Arizona Lottery’s Powerball drawing Wednesday night, winning the $473 million jackpot. Lottery officials say it’s the largest jackpot ever won in Arizona on a single ticket.

The winner will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $473.1 million, paid in 30 payments over 29 years, or a lump-sum payment of $283.3 million.

The winning ticket was purchased at a Quik Trip convenience store near Gilbert, AZ.

The winning numbers from Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were 11, 36, 61, 62, 68 with Powerball number 4.

