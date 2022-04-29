© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona governor signs parental rights bill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published April 29, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST
Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that greatly expands the rights of parents to know anything their children tell a teacher or school counselor.

The measure signed Friday also gives parents access to all educational records and to a counselor’s notes, and it allows parents to sue if information is withheld.

It was approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature in party-line votes.

Republicans say it gives teeth to parents' rights to direct the upbringing up their children.

Democrats say it will put children at risk and keep young people from confiding in trusted adults.

KNAU and Arizona News Doug Duceyk-12 schoolsarizona state capitolArizona Legislature
Associated Press
