Arizona governor signs parental rights bill

Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that greatly expands the rights of parents to know anything their children tell a teacher or school counselor.

The measure signed Friday also gives parents access to all educational records and to a counselor’s notes, and it allows parents to sue if information is withheld.

It was approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature in party-line votes.

Republicans say it gives teeth to parents' rights to direct the upbringing up their children.

Democrats say it will put children at risk and keep young people from confiding in trusted adults.