Arizona officials renew aquifer protection permit for uranium mine near Grand Canyon

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has approved the renewal of the aquifer protection permit for a uranium mine near the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

The agency says the area’s underground geology prevents mining activities from contaminating the nearby Rewall-Muav Aquifer.

Environmental groups, however, say the mine threatens the Grand Canyon’s watershed, which includes the sole source of drinking water for the Havasupai Tribe.

Tribal leaders say they’re disappointed with the permit renewal and have urged state officials to deny it.

The Pinyon Plain Mine was formerly called the Canyon Mine and is located on the Kaibab National Forest miles from the South Rim.

The mine’s owner, Energy Fuels Resources, says it’s not a threat to area water resources or the Grand Canyon.