Ex-Maricopa County prosecutor Allister Adel dies at age 45

Former Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, who recently resigned amid controversy over her performance in office, has died at age 45.

Her family says in a statement that she died Saturday of unspecified health complications.

Adel's husband David DeNitto says in statement that the family is “utterly heartbroken by this unimaginable loss."

Adel faced recent criticism over issues including the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges were not filed before the statute of limitations expired.

She also faced scrutiny over whether an acknowledged alcohol abuse problem had affected her ability to do the job.