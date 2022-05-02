© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Jan. 6 panel wants answers from GOP's Brooks, Biggs, Jackson

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 2, 2022 at 1:15 PM MST
Andy Biggs AP
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin,File
/
In this Dec. 3, 2020 file photo Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has asked Biggs and two other House Republicans to voluntarily testify about their involvement in the effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has asked three more House Republicans to voluntarily testify about their involvement in the effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The requests to Reps. Andy Biggs of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Ronny Jackson of Texas come weeks after investigators revealed new evidence of their involvement in then-President Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power.

The panel is asking for testimony about their involvement in meetings at the White House, direct conversations with Trump as well as the planning and coordination of rallies on and before Jan. 6, 2021.

A request for comment from all three members was not immediately returned.

