KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Police ask for the public's help in locating missing person, Christian Riley Sheka

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 3, 2022 at 5:33 AM MST
Christian Riley Sheka
Navajo Police Department
/

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person on the Navajo Nation.

Authorities say Christian Riley Sheka was last seen on March 27, at his home in Burnside.

He’s described as a Native American male, 5’10” tall, 122 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Sheka was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or wellbeing should call the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at 928-871-6111 or call 911.

