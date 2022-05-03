Navajo Police ask for the public's help in locating missing person, Christian Riley Sheka

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person on the Navajo Nation.

Authorities say Christian Riley Sheka was last seen on March 27, at his home in Burnside.

He’s described as a Native American male, 5’10” tall, 122 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Sheka was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or wellbeing should call the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at 928-871-6111 or call 911.