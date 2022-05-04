© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

All Crooks Fire evacuation orders to be lifted Wednesday morning

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 4, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
Crooks Fire
Inciweb
/
Smoke from the Crooks Fire in the Bradshaw Mountains seen from the Mt. Union Lookout on Sat, April 23.

All remaining evacuation orders will be lifted Wednesday morning for the Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott in the Bradshaw Mountains.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says beginning at 9 a.m. evacuees will be allowed to return to their homes after nearly two weeks of being evacuated.

This includes the communities of the Lookout Mountain area, Poland Road, Tall Pines Road, Golden Eagle Road, Short Pines Road and Senator Highway.

All returning residents will require proof of residency check-in at the roadblock located at Senator Highway and Wiggler Road.

Lookout Mountain will move to “SET” status as fire crews continue working towards full containment.

All other areas will remain in “READY” status.

A Forest Closure Order remains in effect.

Fire crews continue to focus on structure protection and fuels reduction in the rugged terrain where the Crooks Fire is now listed at 89% contained having burned over just 9,400 acres since April 18.

