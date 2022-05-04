Game and Fish says be on the lookout for hot, thirsty bears as drought continues

State wildlife officials are urging the public to be aware of increased bear activity as dry conditions and hot temperatures persist in the region.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says dry vegetation has reduced bears’ food supply which can force them into urban areas.

Residents are advised to make sure pet food and bird seed are inaccessible to bears or other animals and to bring trash cans inside until collection day.

Wildlife officials advise those living in bear country never to feed them, or any other wild animal.

Bear sightings in areas where there is human activity should be reported to AZGFD’s dispatch center, 623-236-7201 or visit www.azgfd.com/Wildlife/LivingWith