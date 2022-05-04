© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Many Arizona national forest to implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Thursday, May 5, 2022

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 4, 2022 at 2:42 PM MST
RESTRICTIONS1.jpg
3TV/CBS 5
/

Many Arizona forest districts will implement fire restrictions beginning Thursday, May 5, 2022, due to increased wildfire activity and dry conditions. The Coconino, Kaibab, Tonto, Prescott and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will all implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. This includes the Williams and Tusayan Districts.

Fire officials use several criteria to determine when to implement fire restrictions, including weather conditions, fuel moistures and available firefighting resources.

The restrictions are meant to cut down on the risk of human-caused wildfires during periods of high fire danger and fire weather conditions.

Stage 1 restrictions prohibit fires of any kind outside designated areas. This includes charcoal and briquette fires. Smoking is prohibited except within enclosed vehicles, buildings or developed recreation sites and must be done in areas where flammable material has been cleared. Discharging firearms, except while engaged in a lawful hunt, is also prohibited.

Officials with the Forest Service say fire restrictions will remain in place until there is significant moisture to lessen wildfire danger.

