U.S. Senate passes bipartisan bill designating National Glioblastoma Day in honor of late AZ Senator John McCain

The U.S. Senate has passed bipartisan legislation designating July 20, 2022, as National Glioblastoma Day in honor of the late Arizona Republican Senator John McCain. He died from the disease in 2018 at the age of 82.

The legislation, proposed by Arizona Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema, calls for treatments of glioblastoma and related brain cancers to slow progression and improve quality of life.

Sinema also led an effort to support the University of Arizona’s Cancer Center’s application renewal for a support grant to study the genetics of glioblastoma in short and long-term survivors.

The money would come from the National Cancer Institute.