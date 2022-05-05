Renowned AP photographer, Leonard Ignelzi dies at 74

Longtime Associated Press photographer Leonard Ignelzi has died at the age of 74.

He photographed everything from wildfires to Hall of Fame sports legends, covering major news events for over 37 years.

Ignelzi was a highly versatile photojournalist, but his biggest passions were sports and breaking news.

His memorable images include Tiger Woods’ tying putt in the 2008 U.S. Open that led to his epic win, and Magic Johnson celebrating with the original “Dream Team” at the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Ignelzi's wife, Bobbi, says he died Friday in Las Vegas of a condition associated with neurological issues and frequent strokes.