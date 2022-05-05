© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Renowned AP photographer, Leonard Ignelzi dies at 74

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 5, 2022 at 6:37 AM MST
Leonard Ignelzi
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File
/

Longtime Associated Press photographer Leonard Ignelzi has died at the age of 74.

He photographed everything from wildfires to Hall of Fame sports legends, covering major news events for over 37 years.

Ignelzi was a highly versatile photojournalist, but his biggest passions were sports and breaking news.

His memorable images include Tiger Woods’ tying putt in the 2008 U.S. Open that led to his epic win, and Magic Johnson celebrating with the original “Dream Team” at the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Ignelzi's wife, Bobbi, says he died Friday in Las Vegas of a condition associated with neurological issues and frequent strokes.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Associated PressPhotography
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press