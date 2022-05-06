Graduations galore this weekend for northern Arizona's colleges and universities
It’s graduation weekend for colleges and universities across northern Arizona.
Northern Arizona University has four ceremonies scheduled over the course of the next two days, Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, 2022. www.nau.edu/legacy/commencement
Prescott College will host graduations on Friday and Saturday.
https://www.prescott.edu/academic-catalog-and-calendars
Coconino Community College and Diné College will also hold commencement ceremonies on Friday. https://www.coconino.edu/commencement
www.dinecollege.edu/commencement-spring-2022
Yavapai College will hold two ceremonies for Verde Valley graduates this Saturday, May 7, and one ceremony on Sunday, May 8, for Prescott area graduates. www.yc.edu/v6/registrar/commencement.html?locale=en