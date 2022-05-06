Graduations galore this weekend for northern Arizona's colleges and universities

It’s graduation weekend for colleges and universities across northern Arizona.

Northern Arizona University has four ceremonies scheduled over the course of the next two days, Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, 2022. www.nau.edu/legacy/commencement

Prescott College will host graduations on Friday and Saturday.

https://www.prescott.edu/academic-catalog-and-calendars

Coconino Community College and Diné College will also hold commencement ceremonies on Friday. https://www.coconino.edu/commencement

www.dinecollege.edu/commencement-spring-2022

Yavapai College will hold two ceremonies for Verde Valley graduates this Saturday, May 7, and one ceremony on Sunday, May 8, for Prescott area graduates. www.yc.edu/v6/registrar/commencement.html?locale=en