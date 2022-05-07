© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
APS will be powering down our Prescott transmitter for maintenance this Saturday, May 7th. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience while service is restored. Thank you!
KNAU and Arizona News

Statewide Silver Alert issued for vulnerable adult, 76-year-old Eunice Benally

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 7, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST
File image: Eunice Benally
Phoenix Police Department

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a vulnerable adult from the Phoenix area.

Law enforcement officials say 76-year-old Eunice Benally was last seen Saturday, May 7, 2022, in the area of North 20th Avenue and West Glendale Road.

She has a medical condition which may cause her to become confused and easily lost.

Authorities describe Benally as a Native American female, 4’ 09”, 134 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Benally was last seen wearing a gray V-neck shirt, black sweatpants, tan summer hat and carrying a small black purse.

Anyone with information on Eunice Benally’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit, (602) 534-2121, or dial 911.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsMISSING PERSONsilver alert
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF