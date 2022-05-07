Statewide Silver Alert issued for vulnerable adult, 76-year-old Eunice Benally

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a vulnerable adult from the Phoenix area.

Law enforcement officials say 76-year-old Eunice Benally was last seen Saturday, May 7, 2022, in the area of North 20th Avenue and West Glendale Road.

She has a medical condition which may cause her to become confused and easily lost.

Authorities describe Benally as a Native American female, 4’ 09”, 134 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Benally was last seen wearing a gray V-neck shirt, black sweatpants, tan summer hat and carrying a small black purse.

Anyone with information on Eunice Benally’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit, (602) 534-2121, or dial 911.