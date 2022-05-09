© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Authorities work to ID second set of human remains found in Lake Mead as water level drops

By Associated Press
Published May 9, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST
bigstock-Boat-On-Lake-Mead-119491151-960x540.jpg

A week after a decades-old body in a barrel was found in Lake Mead, authorities in Las Vegas are trying to identify a second set of newly discovered human remains.

Two paddle boarders reported the find on Saturday in a bay of the lake.

The National Park Service confirmed the bones are human. Las Vegas police say they aren't currently treating the discovery has a homicide.

The news comes after a body in a barrel was found earlier this month in the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir between Nevada and Arizona.

In that case, police say the body was a man who had been shot in the 1970s or 1980s.

Associated Press
