Authorities work to ID second set of human remains found in Lake Mead as water level drops

A week after a decades-old body in a barrel was found in Lake Mead, authorities in Las Vegas are trying to identify a second set of newly discovered human remains.

Two paddle boarders reported the find on Saturday in a bay of the lake.

The National Park Service confirmed the bones are human. Las Vegas police say they aren't currently treating the discovery has a homicide.

The news comes after a body in a barrel was found earlier this month in the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir between Nevada and Arizona.

In that case, police say the body was a man who had been shot in the 1970s or 1980s.