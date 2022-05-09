© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
APS will be powering down our Prescott transmitter for maintenance this Saturday, May 7th. We apologize for this inconvenience and appreciate your patience while service is restored. Thank you!
KNAU and Arizona News

Judge won't halt Arizona execution — at least for now

By Associated Press
Published May 9, 2022 at 5:59 AM MST
Clarence Dixon
Arizona Department of Corrections
/
Clarence Dixon

A federal judge has refused to halt an Arizona execution planned for Wednesday, May 11, after the state provided attorneys for convicted killer Clarence Dixon with documents outlining testing done on the drug it will use.

But an additional flurry of last-minute court action could still lead to a delay despite the ruling.

Dixon’s lawyers said at a Saturday hearing that the state’s own testing showed that the sedative planned for Wednesday’s scheduled lethal injection has exceeded its expiration date.

They're expected to ask Judge Diane Humetewa to block Dixon's execution on those grounds.

Arizona’s lawyers contend it will not expire until August.

Dixon's lawyers also want the state Supreme Court to rule he is mentally incompetent and can't be legally executed.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsdeath penaltylethal injection
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press