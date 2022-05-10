© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Missing child dies on family camping trip after ATV accident near Heber

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 10, 2022 at 8:11 AM MST
A child who went missing while camping with their family near Heber has died from injuries sustained in an ATV accident.

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office say the 8-year-old was reported missing on Mother’s Day from a campsite near Bear Canyon Lake.

While search crews looked for the child, another call came in that the juvenile had been located and had been involved in an accident. Authorities say the child reportedly took the family’s ATV for a drive and went down a steep embankment.

Family members discovered the child, who was not breathing, and transported them by a private vehicle to meet with medical personnel.

The child was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Medical Examiner’s Office are jointly conducting an investigation.

KNAU STAFF
