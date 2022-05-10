Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams named NBA Coach of the Year

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has been named NBA Coach of the Year. Williams lead the Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season.

The Suns were the NBA’s best team during the regular season, finishing with eight more wins than any other team.

Williams joins Cotton Fitzsimmons (1988-89) and Mike D’Antoni (2004-05) as Suns coaches who have won the award.

He received 81 of 100 first-place votes from a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters, finishing with 458 points.

Williams was runner-up last season to New York Knick’s head coach Tom Thibodeau.