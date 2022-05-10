© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Watery graves recall early Las Vegas’ organized crime days

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 10, 2022 at 12:32 PM MST
Lake Mead Drought
AP Photo/John Locher
/
A formerly sunken boat sits on cracked earth hundreds of feet from what is now the shoreline on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Monday, May 9, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. Lake Mead is receding and Sin City is awash with mob lore after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of the drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip.

Stories about long-departed Las Vegas organized crime figures are surfacing after a second set of unidentified human remains were revealed as the water level falls on drought-stricken Lake Mead.

The Colorado River reservoir is about a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip.

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a defense attorney.

He says there’s no telling what will be found as waters levels fall and shorelines are exposed.

Two paddle boarders found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar.

A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel.

A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.

KNAU and Arizona News Lake Meadcolorado riverdroughtLas Vegascrime
Associated Press
