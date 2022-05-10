Watery graves recall early Las Vegas’ organized crime days

Stories about long-departed Las Vegas organized crime figures are surfacing after a second set of unidentified human remains were revealed as the water level falls on drought-stricken Lake Mead.

The Colorado River reservoir is about a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip.

Former Mayor Oscar Goodman represented mob figures as a defense attorney.

He says there’s no telling what will be found as waters levels fall and shorelines are exposed.

Two paddle boarders found bones Saturday on a newly surfaced sand bar.

A week earlier, boaters spotted the decomposed body of a man in a rusted barrel.

A University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor says he'd bet that more bodies will be found as the lake level drops.