KNAU and Arizona News

GOP gubernatorial frontrunner outlines AZ education plan banning masks, COVID-19 vaccine requirements, critical race theory and sex ed before 5th grade

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published May 13, 2022 at 1:36 PM MST
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has outlined her education plan for the state. The former Fox News anchor and GOP frontrunner on Thursday said if elected governor she would advocate for teacher pay raises, ban mask mandates, COVID-19 vaccine requirements and the teaching of critical race theory.

Lake said she wants to eliminate the AzMERIT standardized test and ban sex education before fifth grade. Her education plan would not require students or teachers to get COVID-19 vaccines but would not eliminate other vaccine requirements in place long before the coronavirus outbreak.

Lake is a former TV anchor for Fox 10 News in Phoenix and one of five GOP candidates fighting for the Republican primary nomination. Her platform is largely based on the false claim that former President Donald Trump won reelection in 2020.

The Arizona primary election will be held Aug. 2, 2022.

