Drowning victim recovered from Lake Pleasant, fourth death in past month

Authorities have located the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing while swimming at Lake Pleasant this weekend.

The Maricopa County Sheriff was called around 5 p.m. Sunday about a possible drowning on the lake’s south side at Sunset Ridge.

A sheriff's spokesperson says the man suddenly went under and never resurfaced, according to witnesses.

A team of divers worked into the night but were unable to find him immediately. Deputies recovered the body Monday.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

This is the fourth reported death at Lake Pleasant in the past month: an elderly woman and two men in their 20s also died in water-related incidents.