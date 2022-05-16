© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Drowning victim recovered from Lake Pleasant, fourth death in past month

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM MST
lake_pleasant.jpeg
roadslesstraveled.us
/

Authorities have located the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing while swimming at Lake Pleasant this weekend.

The Maricopa County Sheriff was called around 5 p.m. Sunday about a possible drowning on the lake’s south side at Sunset Ridge.

A sheriff's spokesperson says the man suddenly went under and never resurfaced, according to witnesses.

A team of divers worked into the night but were unable to find him immediately. Deputies recovered the body Monday.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

This is the fourth reported death at Lake Pleasant in the past month: an elderly woman and two men in their 20s also died in water-related incidents.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsdrowningLake Pleasant
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press