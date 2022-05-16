Large underground smuggling tunnel found from Mexico to U.S. in most fortified section of border

Authorities have announced the discovery of an underground drug smuggling tunnel the length of a football field from Mexico to an industrial warehouse on U.S. soil.

The cross-border tunnel from Tijuana to the San Diego area was built in one of the most fortified stretches of the border.

San Diego’s Border Report calls the tunnel “fully operational.”

Authorities have found about 15 sophisticated tunnels on California’s border with Mexico since 2006.

Hallmarks of the passageways include lighting, ventilation, railway tracks and hydraulic lifts.

Many tunnels, including the one announced Monday, are in San Diego’s Otay Mesa industrial area.