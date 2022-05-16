© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Proposed revision of Mexican wolf management plan draws criticism

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 16, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
U.S. wildlife managers want to see at least 320 Mexican gray wolves roaming the Southwest within the next several years.

While a population cap would be eliminated under a proposed management rule, environmentalists say the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service isn’t going far enough to ensure the recovery of the endangered species.

They're pushing for the release of more captive wolves — specifically bonded pairs with pups.

Federal officials on Friday released their proposed management plan for the wolves and a related environmental review.

A court order required the revised plan to be finalized by July 1.

