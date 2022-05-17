Boy dies after being buried under sand dune at state park

A 13-year-old Utah boy has died a day after a sand dune he was digging in collapsed and buried him at a state park.

Officials say Ian Spendlove, of Santa Clara, had been digging a tunnel into the dune at southern Utah's Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park when it collapsed on him Saturday evening.

A family member alerted authorities, and park rangers arrived to dig the boy out from what they said was over 6 feet of sand.

Spendlove was taken to a St. George hospital and then to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

The Utah Division of State Parks Department says he died there Sunday after not regaining brain activity.