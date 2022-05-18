© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

2 more bills targeting COVID rules head to Gov. Ducey's desk

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 18, 2022 at 5:58 AM MST
Doug Ducey arizona
Ross D. Franklin/AP
/
Pool AP
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

Two more bills restricting responses to the coronavirus pandemic are heading to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s desk.

The Arizona Senate approved a bill forbidding state and local governments from requiring masks in their buildings.

The GOP-led Senate also voted to block the state from ever adding a COVID-19 vaccine to the list of inoculations schoolchildren must receive to attend public school.

They are the latest moves by GOP lawmakers to limit what they have called government overreach.

Democrats opposed the bills and say they take away effective public infection control measures.

Ducey has signed a series of bills limiting the ability of future governors to respond to another pandemic in the ways he did.

