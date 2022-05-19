Navajo Nation leaders pay respects to former Navajo Area BIA Director Omar Bradley, dead at 71

Navajo Nation leaders are paying their respects to Omar Bradley, the late former Navajo Area BIA Director. Bradley died Monday at the age of 71.

He was an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Bradley’s career began in 1978 as a realty officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ Southern Pueblos Agency. He was eventually promoted to the Natural Resources Program Administrator where he oversaw natural resource activities for the Pueblos.

In 1998, Bradley began serving as the Regional Water Rights Protection Manager with the BIA in Albuquerque. He was later named the Deputy Regional Director for the Navajo Regional Office.

After his retirement in 2011, Bradley served as a member of the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise Board of Directors.

A memorial service will be held Monday, May 23.