KNAU and Arizona News

Search and rescue teams locate body of missing hiker

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 19, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST
Donald Hayes
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
/
Donald Hayes

Search and rescue teams have located the body of a missing hiker from Prescott.

Authorities say 74-year-old Donald Hayes was missing near Mingus Mountain Friday, May 13, 2022.

He reportedly called his wife to say he was lost and then placed a call to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities advised him to stay where he was and that they would come looking for him.

However, Hayes decided to try to find his way out, causing him to become even further lost in the forest.

Search and rescue crews located Hayes’ body Wednesday in a rugged, remote area.

His dog, Ranger, was found alive having remained with Hayes.

A veterinarian was called to the scene and took the dog for treatment at a local animal hospital.

