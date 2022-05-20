Dams on Fort Apache Nation to receive repairs as part of federal infrastructure plan

Several dams on the Fort Apache Reservation in Navajo County will receive safety repairs as part of the multi-billion-dollar federal infrastructure plan.

According to the Department of the Interior, close to $30 million will be used to address known safety deficiencies at the Bootleg, Cooley, Davis and A1 dams on Fort Apache land.

In a press release Wednesday, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said the funding for dam repairs will “further safeguard tribal water supplies, supporting families and communities.”

Other tribal nations to receive dam repair funding are the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota to repair the aging Ogalala and Allen dams, both of which are considered high-hazard and potentially life threatening should they fail.

The Crow Reservation in Montana will receive $29 million for dam repairs.