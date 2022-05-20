© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

US forest chief calls for pause of prescribed fires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM MST
Tunnel Fire
Coconino County Sheriff's Office
/
The Tunnel Fire was first reported on Easter Sunday in 2022 near Flagstaff and eventually grew to 20,000 acres burning 30 homes.

Federal officials are warning that expanding drought conditions coupled with hot and dry weather, extreme wind and unstable atmospheric conditions have led to explosive fire behavior in the Southwest.

U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore cited the extreme conditions Friday in announcing a pause on prescribed fire operations on all national forest lands while his agency conducts a 90-day review of protocols and practices.

Large wildfires burning in New Mexico were fanned Friday by gusty winds, and crews battled blazes in Texas and Colorado.

Weather forecasters had issued red-flag warnings due high fire danger for a large swath that stretched from Arizona through New Mexico to Texas.

Associated Press
