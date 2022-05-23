© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Heightened fire restrictions to go into place in southern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 23, 2022 at 1:14 PM MST
Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
Public land managers will put heightened fire restrictions in place across the Coronado National Forest and other public lands in southern Arizona amid continued hot and dry conditions.

Public land managers will put heightened fire restrictions in place across southern Arizona this week amid continued hot and dry conditions.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the stage two ban goes into effect Wednesday at 8 a.m. and includes the entire Coronado National Forest along with state trust and Bureau of Land Management's Gila District lands in Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.

The restrictions prohibit campfires along with charcoal and wood stoves in all areas including developed campgrounds and recreation sites.

Smoking is limited to enclosed vehicles and buildings and shooting firearms on public land is also prohibited.

Liquid and gas stoves with shut-off devices are allowed.

Officials say violations are punishable by fine, imprisonment or both.

KNAU and Arizona News U.S. Forest ServiceArizona Department of Forestry and Fire ManagementFire restrictionsFire Season 2022wildfire
