Tucson may forego some water to help keep Lake Mead level up

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 23, 2022 at 6:38 AM MST
National Park Service, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
/

Arizona’s second most populous city has signaled it may forego part of its allotment of Colorado River water delivered by the Central Arizona Project aqueduct in order to help forestall a shortage declaration for Lake Mead that would trigger mandatory reductions.

The Tucson City Council included its potential willingness to take 20% less CAP water in voting Thursday to direct city officials to discuss with other jurisdictions the possible of coordinated conservation agreements to keep more water in the reservoir, which has seen its water plummet due to drought.

Lake Mead’s surface has dropped more than 170 feet since 1983.

Associated Press
