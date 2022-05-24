© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona court upholds man's convictions, death sentences

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 24, 2022 at 12:40 PM MST
Arizona Supreme Court
The Arizona Supreme Court building

The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a man’s convictions and death sentences in the 2012 killing of his nine-months pregnant girlfriend whose partially burned body was found in a bed by firefighters responding to an apartment fire.

A Maricopa County Superior Court jury in 2018 convicted Dwandarrius Robinson of two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of arson of an occupied structure and of kidnapping.

The jury returned death-sentence verdicts on murder convictions in the deaths of Shaniqua Hall and her unborn child after considering defense evidence related to Robinson’s upbringing and the prosecution’s alleging of seven circumstances warranting capitol punishment.

