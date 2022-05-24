© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Supreme Court rules against Arizona inmates in right-to-counsel case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 24, 2022 at 6:38 AM MST
The U.S. Supreme Court.
The U.S. Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court has ruled along ideological lines against two Arizona death row inmates who had argued that their lawyers did a poor job representing them in state court.

The ruling Monday will make it harder for certain inmates sentenced to death or long terms in prison who believe their lawyers failed them to bring challenges on those grounds.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the court’s six-justice conservative majority that the proper role for federal courts in these cases is a limited one.

He said federal courts should not generally conduct a hearing or consider other evidence supporting ineffective assistance of counsel claims if the evidence was not already presented in state court.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsUS Supreme Courtdeath row inmates
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press