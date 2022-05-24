© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Wildfire reported near Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published May 24, 2022 at 3:19 PM MST
Multiple neighborhoods in Flagstaff have been placed on Set status because of a wildfire burning about a half-mile south of Lowell Observatory.

Officials say residents and businesses in Railroad Springs, West Kaibab Lane, Westglen Mobile Home Park, atop Mars Hill and surrounding areas should be prepared for a possible evacuation.

The Railroad Fire was reported just after 2 p.m. by Elden Lookout this afternoon and is burning on city land on about one acre.

Multiple resources from the city and U.S. Forest Service have responded. The fire is producing smoke that’ll be visible to those in the Flagstaff area. The cause is under investigation.

KNAU STAFF
