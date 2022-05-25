© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Appeals court says per-signature initiative ban is illegal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 25, 2022 at 6:16 AM MST
signatures-660x400.jpg

The Arizona Court of Appeals says a 2017 law that makes it a crime to pay people for each signature they collect to qualify voter initiatives for the ballot violates the First Amendment.

The court on Tuesday ordered the first criminal case filed using the law to be dismissed.

The ruling is a major defeat for Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

He charged the state’s largest signature gathering firm in 2020 with 50 misdemeanor criminal counts for bonus programs it used while collecting signatures for Proposition 208.

Petition Partners faced up to $5 million in fines.

Petition Partners denied wrongdoing.

The appeals court said the 2017 law would have a chilling effect on the free speech rights of people trying to get proposed laws on the ballot.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsFirst AmendmentAttorney General Mark Brnovichballot initiativesArizona Court of Appeals
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press