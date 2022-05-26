© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Republicans pass election bills in party-line votes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 26, 2022 at 6:49 AM MST
arizona voting sign
AP Photo/Matt York, File
/

Arizona House Republicans have revived several election bills that passed in party-line votes after failing last week.

Among the measures approved Wednesday is a bill allowing people to carry their mail ballot to a polling place, show identification and have their ballot tabulated on the spot as if they had voted in person.

Democrats said not all counties have the technology to do that, so the bill risks creating disparate procedures across the state.

A second bill would make it a felony to forward a mail ballot to someone known to be registered to vote in another state.

