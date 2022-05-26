© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Nez speaks on Capitol Hill in support of Navajo tribal member to lead Indian Health Service

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 26, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST
Nez Tso
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
/
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez speaks to the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs in favor of Roselyn Tso's confirmation as the head of the Indian Health Service on Wed, May 25, 2022.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez spoke on Capitol Hill Wednesday in support of the confirmation of Roselyn Tso as the new director of the Indian Health Service.

Tso is a member of the Navajo Nation from Arizona and currently serves as the director of the Navajo Area IHS.

She was nominated by President Joe Biden in March to oversee healthcare for more than 2.5 million Native Americans.

Nez praised Tso’s work ethic especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and commitment to solving inequities that impact Indigenous people.

The hearing was held by the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and her nomination is subject to confirmation by the full U.S. Senate.

Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez Indian Health Service Joe Biden
