Nez speaks on Capitol Hill in support of Navajo tribal member to lead Indian Health Service

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez spoke on Capitol Hill Wednesday in support of the confirmation of Roselyn Tso as the new director of the Indian Health Service.

Tso is a member of the Navajo Nation from Arizona and currently serves as the director of the Navajo Area IHS.

She was nominated by President Joe Biden in March to oversee healthcare for more than 2.5 million Native Americans.

Nez praised Tso’s work ethic especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and commitment to solving inequities that impact Indigenous people.

The hearing was held by the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and her nomination is subject to confirmation by the full U.S. Senate.