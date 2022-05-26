© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Senate ethics committee approves probe of Wendy Rogers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 26, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
Wendy Rogers
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File
/
Arizona State Sen. Wendy Rogers

The Arizona Senate’s ethics committee has ordered its lawyers to formally investigate a Republican lawmaker’s online comments blaming the federal government for the recent massacre at a Buffalo, New York supermarket.

The full Senate ordered the probe of Sen. Wendy Rogers, and the ethics panel on Wednesday voted 5-0 to have its lawyers handle the investigation.

Minority Democrats wanted Rogers expelled from the Senate because she was just censured on March 1 for participating in a white nationalist gathering and had called for her political opponents to be hanged.

The lead ethics committee lawyer said he expects the investigation to take weeks, not months.

Rogers will be able to respond to the report's conclusion.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Wendy Rogersarizona newsethics complaints
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press